President visits the Colombo International Book Fair

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that a special book exhibition including books and documents of rare and historical value that have been taken from Sri Lanka to foreign countries, is expected to be organized in conjunction with the 75th Independence Commemoration.

The President said this when he joined the 23rd Colombo National Book Fair at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall premises this morning (22).

The President also said that he hopes to obtain the support of the Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association for the Independence Commemorative Book Exhibition.

The President, who arrived at the book exhibition this morning, was received by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association, Mr. Samantha Indivara and group.

Sri Lanka Foundation Chairman Saman Athaudahetti, members of the Book Publishers Association, Vijitha Yapa, H.D. Premasiri, Ariyadasa Weeraman and Atula Jayakody were also present on this occasion.

This year's book fair includes over 400 booths of local and foreign book publishers and the president visited the booths and observed them, while engaging in conversation with the book publishers and writers.

The President also interacted with the public who were present at the book fair.