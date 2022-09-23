Hon. Rohini Kaviratne elected as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children

Member of Parliament Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kaviratne, was elected as the new Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children yesterday (21).

Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kaviratne’s name was proposed by MP Hon. Udaya Gammanpila as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children and seconded by MP Hon. Kins Nelson.

Also, Member of Parliament Hon. Dr. (Mrs.) Sudarshani Fernandopulle was appointed for the position of Co-Vice President of the Caucus. Her name was proposed by Member of Parliament, Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kaviratne and seconded by Hon. Kins Nelson.

The other member who was appointed as the co-vice president of the caucus was MP Hon. Velu Kumar. MP Hon. Kins Nelson proposed his name and Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe seconded.

The above appointments were made when the Parliamentary Caucus for Children met yesterday (21) for the first time for the Ninth Parliament in order to find solutions to the

problems related to children in the country by contacting the relevant ministries and other institutions with the aim of creating a better tomorrow for the children of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the committee, Mrs. Rohini Kaviratne said that the most affected by the economic crisis are the children of this country. Accordingly, she said that through this committee, steps are expected to be taken for the future of the children.

At the outset of the meeting, the secretary of the caucus, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that the Parliamentary

Caucus for Children, which was started in the seventh parliament, was successfully implemented in the eighth parliament as well. Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Sajith Premadasa, who participated in the meeting, said that he hopes to support the Parliamentary Caucus for Children.

Member of Parliament Hon. Mayantha Dissanayake mentioned that proposals on the future activities of the caucus can be presented on the next meeting day.

Members of Parliament Hon. Chandima Veerakkodi, Hon. J.C. Alavatuwala, Hon. K. Sujith Sanjay Perera, Hon. Hesha Withanage, Hon. W. H. M. Dharmasena were present.