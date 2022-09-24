Minister Dr. Wijedasa Rajapaksa appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges

Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Hon. Dr. Wijedasa Rajapakshe was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges of the Ninth Parliament in relation to the third session of the Ninth Parliament recently (21).



Members of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges have been nominated by the Committee of Selection, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 118 of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 10th August 2022.

Accordingly, the other members of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges are Hon. Dilan Perera, Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma, Hon. Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Hon. Kabir Hashim, Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. (Mrs.) Thalatha Athukorala, Hon. Kanaka Herath, Hon. Vijitha Berugoda, Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya, Hon. Anuradha Jayaratne, Hon. G. G. Ponnambalam, Hon. Hesha Withanage, Hon. (Mrs.) Kokila Gunawardene, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Hon. Samanpriya Herath.