Practical programme will be implemented within a short period of time to minimize crop damage caused by animals – Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera said that a practical programme will be implemented within a short period of time to prevent crop damage caused by animals such as peacocks and monkeys. He stated this at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Agriculture held recently (20) in Parliament.

The MPs present here pointed out the damage caused by wild animals to agricultural activities. The minister stated that the need to get the views of all the necessary parties for this and said that he is expecting everyone's support in this regard.

Also, the provision of fertilizer and fuel for vegetable farmers engaged in cultivation in Nuwaraeliya district was also discussed here.

The Animal Welfare Bill was also considered in this Committee. The MPs who were present said that an explanation is needed about this bill and accordingly it was decided that the committee will meet on another day to discuss this bill.

Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hon. Angajan Ramanathan, State Ministers Hon. D.B. Herath, Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Hon. Anuradha Jayaratne, Hon. Kanaka Herath, Hon. Kader Mastan and Members of Parliament Hon. Udayakanta Gunathilaka, Hon. S. Sritharan, Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekara, Hon. Duminda Dissanayake, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa, Hon. Chandima Weerakkodi, Hon. Mohammad Musammil, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksa, Hon. T. Kalaiyarasan, Hon. V. Radhakrishnan and Hon. G. Karunakaram were present at this occasion.