For the first time in history, the Parliament of Sri Lanka and the University of Colombo are jointly launching a course on Parliamentary Affairs and Procedures

The Parliament of Sri Lanka and the University of Colombo jointly initiated a short course on parliamentary affairs and procedures for the first time in history. The inaugural event of the course was held on the 16 th at the University of Colombo.

The opening keynote speech was delivered by the Secretary General of the Parliament, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake. The resources for this course, which was started for the study of the final year students of the Department of Political Science and Public Policy of the University of Colombo, are provided by the Secretary General of the Parliament and the senior officials of the General Secretariat of the Parliament.

This course aims in providing scholars with an understanding with regards to democracy and the parliamentary system, legislative process of parliament, evolution of the parliamentary system, parliamentary committee system, parliament and public, code of conduct for members, standing orders, correlation for public service process, women's representation, etc. The Short Course of Parliamentary Affairs and Procedures includes four lectures and a parliamentary study tour.



For the inauguration of the course, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Colombo Senior Professor H.D. Karunaratne, Senior Professor Lasantha Manawadu, Faculty of Arts, University of Colombo, Department Head of the Department of Politics and Public Policy Dr. Pradeep Peiris, Senior Lecturer Dhamma Dissanayake, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilake, Director Legislative and Director Communications (Acting) Mr. Janakantha Silva were present at this occasion.



The coordination between the University of Colombo and the Parliament of Sri Lanka for this course was coordinated by the Department of Communication of the Parliament.