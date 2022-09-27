September 27, 2022
    Sri Lanka ready to implement free trade agreement with Singapore – President Wickremesinghe Featured

    • Ready to invest in Sri Lanka again says Singapore PM


    President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Tokyo today (27).
    During the discussions, President Wickremesinghe informed the Singaporean Prime Minister that an international trade office was being established in the President’s office. He also explained that his priority was to bring into effect the Free Trade Agreement with Singapore.
    Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the news, and stated that Singapore was looking forward to investing in Sri Lanka once again.
    President Wickremesinghe invited the Singaporean Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka next year when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Anniversary.

     

