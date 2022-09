H.E Eric LAVERTU, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka visit Parliament for a farewell call with the Hon. Speaker

H.E Eric LAVERTU, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka accompanied by Mr. Aurelien MAILLET, Deputy Head of Missions visited Parliament for a farewell call with the Hon. Speaker Sep- (27).

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at this occasion.