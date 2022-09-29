Parliament will convene from next Monday (03) to Friday (07).

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Committee on Parliamentary Business decided to set aside the 6 th and the 7 th to take into debate the 22nd Constitution Amendment Bill.

This decision was taken at Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament Sep; (29). Parliament is scheduled to convene from next Monday (03) to Friday (07). The 3 rd of October is set aside for the purpose of taking up 50 Questions for Oral Answers which were postponed due to various reasons.

From 4 th to 6 th except for Friday 7 th October, 9.30 am to 10.30 am is reserved for Questions for Oral Answers.

Furthermore, it has been decided to extend the time allotted for the debate pertaining to government business by half an hour from the 4 th Tuesday to allocate that time for the independent Members of the Parliament to express their opinions. Accordingly, the time for debating the government business, scheduled to end at 4.30 pm, will extend until 5.00 pm. It was agreed upon to allocate the remaining 30 minutes until 5.30 pm, for the Motion at the Adjournment Time on one day and Questions at the Adjournment Time on every other following day.

October 4 th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm Order under the Strategic Development Project Act, No. 14 of 2008 published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2291/25, Order under Excise (Special Provisions) Act No. 13 of 1989 published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2290/19, Two Regulations under the Import and Export Control Act No. 1 of 1969 published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2294/29 are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Furthermore, Select Committee of Parliament to study the practical problems and difficulties that have arisen in relation to enhancing the rank in the Ease of doing business index in Sri Lanka and make its proposals and recommendations is to be moved. (More information about this is available on the Parliament website vide no dated Motion No. 33/2022 in the Addendum to the order Book No 1(4) issued on 09.09.2022.)

The Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Government will be held from 5.00 pm. To 5.30 pm. On the 5 th October from 10.30 am to 12.30 p.m Order under the Extradition Law, No. 8 of 1977 published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2282/19 will be taken up, the Secretary General stated. Thereafter, from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm, the debate on the Amendments to the StandingOrders of the Parliament will be held for the second consecutive day. From 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, time has been set aside for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

The debate on the 22nd Constitution Amendment Bill is scheduled to be held on the 6 th and 7 th and accordingly the debate on the 6 th will be held from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. From rom 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, time has been set for the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition. The Secretary General also said that the debate on the 22nd Constitution Amendment Bill is scheduled to be held on the 7 th from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm