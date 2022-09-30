President proposes ADB to establish International University on Climate Change in Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed to establish an International University on Climate Change in Sri Lanka with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in order to enable students from any country in the world to engage in educational activities.

President Wickremesinghe made this proposal during a meeting with the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa, held this morning (30) at the Asian Development Bank Headquarters in Manila.

The ADB President welcomed President Wickremesinghe upon his arrival at the ADB Headquarters.

President Wickremesinghe, who expressed his gratitude to the President of the Asian Development Bank for the emergency assistance provided to Sri Lanka in the past, discussed the further strengthening of the long-standing relationship between Sri Lanka and the ADB.

The ADB President assured President Ranil Wickremesinghe that he would continue to cooperate with Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe also briefed the President of the Asian Development Bank on Sri Lanka's engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also engaged in a discussion with professionals working at the Asian Development Bank.