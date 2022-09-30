The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice to meet on the 4th to consider the Twenty Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice is scheduled to meet on the 4th at 2.00 pm in Parliament to consider the twenty-second Constitution Amendment Bill to be debated in Parliament on the 6th and 7th.

Members of Parliament will also have the opportunity to present their views and proposals regarding this bill in the committee chaired by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Meanwhile, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Power and Energy is scheduled to meet at 11.00 am on that day under the chairmanship of Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.

The Committee on Public Finance is scheduled to meet on the 3rd at 1.00 pm and the Committee on Ethics and Privileges is scheduled to meet on the 4th at 3.00 pm.

Also, a special meeting of the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality in Sri Lanka will be held on the 5th at 11.00 a.m. and a meeting of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children will be held on the 6th at 11.00. Meanwhile, the next meeting of the ''National Council'' is scheduled to be held on the 6th at 3.00pm.