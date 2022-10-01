An awareness program on parliamentary process and procedures at Ananda Vidyalaya, Colombo

An awareness program on parliamentary process and procedures was held recently at the Centenary Hall of Ananda Vidyalaya, Colombo. The primary objective of this program was to promote the knowledge in relation to the subject of political science for the advanced level students of Ananda Vidyalaya, Colombo, and thus, resources were facilitated by the senior officials of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.



Organized by the students of the Political Science Association of Ananda College, Colombo, the members of the student parliament and students from invited schools also participated in this program.

Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera, the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, shared her decades of parliamentary service experience with the school student community through a concise approach on democracy and parliament.

Assistant General Secretary of the Parliament, Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilake addressed the gathering under the topic of “Parliamentary committees and the contribution of the future citizen”, and Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva Director (Legislative Services) and Acting Director (Communications) addressed the audience on the topic “introduction to the Legislative Process”.

This special awareness program is another phase in a series of awareness programs carried out continuously over the past few years by the Public Outreach Division of the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

In order to improve awareness regarding the process of the Parliament, a program can be facilitated or can be conducted it online. Arrangements can be made for such programs by contacting the Public Outreach Division of the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.