A special discussion took place this evening (02) between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Most Rev. Dr. Harold Anthony Perera, Bishop of Kurunegala and the President of Catholic Bishops' Conference of Sri Lanka.

After greeting the Bishop, the President discussed about the Catholic Religious affairs. The meeting took place at Bishop House, Kurunegala.

Very Rev.Fr.Piyal Janaka Fernando of Kurunegala Catholic Diocese, the Treasurer of Kurunegala Catholic Diocese Most Reverend Sagara Prishantha and former Minister Mr. Ravi Karunanayake also participated at this occasion.

President Media Division