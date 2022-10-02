A 6 million Sollar grant to strengthen people affected by the Corona situation; The agreement is signed between the Ministry of Public Administration and KOIKA.

According to the Cabinet approval received by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Ministry of Public Administration and the South Korea Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed an agreement to strengthen the socio-economic resilience of the people of Central and Uva Provinces affected by the Covid epidemic on 28.09.2022 at the Ministry. The Department of External Resources also acts as a stakeholder to this agreement.

The project is expected to improve drinking water facilities, sanitation facilities, personal safety, improve primary health care facilities, reduce post-harvest damage, increase food security and household income.

KOICA has agreed to provide a grant of 6 million US dollars for this project, which will be implemented from 2022 to 2025.

This project will be implemented in Nuwara Eliya, Walapane, Haguranketha, Kothmale and Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Nuwara Eliya District and Mahianganaya, Ridhimaliyadda, Haldummulla, Badulla, Welimada and Bandarawela Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Badulla District.

Accordingly, 72400 families in Nuwara Eliya district and 19350 families in Badulla district will be benefitted.

The United Nations Human Settlements Program or UN-Habitat is responsible for implementing this on behalf of the Sri Lankan government. The coordinating part of the entire project has been assigned to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The relevant agreement was signed by its Secretary Mr. Priyantha Mayadunne on behalf of the Ministry of Public Administration and by KOIKA Country Director Kim Myung.