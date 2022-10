Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament announced to the House this morning (03) that he endorsed the certificate on the “Sri A Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment)” Bill which was passed in Parliament on the 22 nd .



This Bill to amend the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Act No. 6 of 1982 has amended the third section of the Act. This changes the composition (board composition) of the Rupavahini Corporation.

Accordingly, this amended Act comes into force as the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2022.