The Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David McKinnon and French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Eric Lavertu, who have completed their tenure in Sri Lanka and are scheduled to return to their respective countries, met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).

They officially notified the President of the completion of their tenure in Sri Lanka and engaged in cordial conversation.

Mr. David McKinnon has served as the Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka since October 23, 2017, and Mr. Eric Lavertu has served as the French Ambassador to Sri Lanka since November 01, 2018.