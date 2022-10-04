  South African High Commissioner to Sri Lanka calls on Minister of Foreign Affairs

The South African High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sandile Schalk called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on 29 September, 2022 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Sabry and High Commissioner Schalk held wide-ranging discussions related to the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on important issues ranging from economic crisis to human rights and reconciliation. Minister Sabry specially briefed the South African High Commissioner on the progress being made by the Government of Sri Lanka with regard to national efforts on reconciliation and promotion and protection of human rights.

The High Commissioner extended congratulation to Minister on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and assured South Africa's firm support for Sri Lanka at multilateral fora.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs