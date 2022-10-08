Member of Parliament Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, appointed as the chairman of the National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

Member of Parliament Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, was elected (07) as the chairman of the National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

The first meeting of the said sub-committee was held (Oct 07) in Parliament. The name of Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka for the post of Chairman was proposed by the Member of Parliament Hon. Vajira Abeywardena, which was seconded by Hon. Mano Ganesan and Hon. Naseer Ahmed.

The committee members expressed their views on the measures that can be taken for the future economic security of the country, such as developing tea cultivation, increasing milk production, restructuring agriculture, fertilizer production, tourism industry, etc. The members also agreed to discuss with experts in various fields and submit a report to the

National Council on the 20th that includes economic development proposals related to each field.



Accordingly, the members agreed to call experts on foreign exchange issues, debt restructuring, as well as officials from the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance before the committee on the 13th to get their views.



Also, it was decided to invite experts and relevant officials in the fields of food, health, transportation, energy etc.. to the committee on the 14th to get their opinions and suggestions.

The MPs also agreed to hold the next meeting of National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization on the 19 th . Minister Hon. Naseer Ahmed, State Ministers Hon. Sisira Jayakodi, Hon. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, and Members of Parliament Hon. Vajira Abeywardena, Hon. M. Rameswaran, Hon. Mano Ganesan, Hon. A. L. M. Ataullah and Hon. Rauf Hakeem and Assistant Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Tikiri Jayathilaka, were present.