October 15, 2022
    Sri Lanka Consulate General promotes export of construction related materials through the (ABAD) in Pakistan

    October 14, 2022
    The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi met with the newly elected Chairman Altaf Tai of ABAD and their members at the ABAD house in order to promote Sri Lankan construction related materials.

    The CEO of Swissteck Aluminum Limited Tharindu Atapattu and the Country Manager of Heyleys Aventura Innovative Solutions Chamith Perera also participated in this meeting.

     

    ABAD is a national level representative organization of builders and developers, formed in the year 1972 with the aim and objective of unifying and streamlining the construction activities of the private sector. ABAD has in its fold more than 1,200 leading construction companies in the country.

     

    Sri Lanka exported around US$ 14 Mn. worth of construction materials in 2021 to Pakistan including industrial & surgical gloves of rubber,insulated wires and cables,switches, boards & panels, MDF &fiber boards, other products of base metal and standard wire of aluminum, copper & iron.

     

    Chairman of ABAD and members showed their interests and informed that ABAD will explore possibilities of importing more construction materials from Sri Lanka.

     

    President of Pakistan Sri Lanka Business Forum Aslam Pakhali also participated in the event.

     

    Consulate General of Sri Lanka

    Karachi

     

    Last modified on Thursday, 13 October 2022 20:51
