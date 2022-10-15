October 15, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places

    October 15, 2022
    Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 15 OCTOBER 2022

     The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island. Therefore, the cloudy sky is expected in most parts of the island.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Centralprovinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Trincomalee District Strategic Development Plan not targeting elections, but a project to benefit future generations – President   The President emphasizes the importance of ensuring food security in the country by cultivating all arable lands »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya