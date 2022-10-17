  "Many programs are being implemented through the Palmyra Development Board to uplift the more than 12,000 people involved in the Palmyra industry in the North"

The opening of the new building constructed by the Palmyra Development Board at the premises of the Palmyra Research Institute in Jaffna was done recently (October 13) with the participation of the Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and the Minister of State for Plantation Industries Mr. Lohan Rathwatte under the chairmanship of the Minister of Plantations and Industries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.



Speaking there, Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated that the Palmyra Development Board and the Palmyra Research Institute are jointly implementing many programs to elevate the Palmyra industry, which has been a traditional industry in the Northern Province, to a higher commercial level. He also said that the necessary studies are being carried out to focus on many different Palmyra-related products as well as the Palmyra-related alcohol industry. In addition to that, the minister also mentioned the need to start an education scholarship program through the Palmyra development board for the economic benefits of promoting the Palmyra industry for the children of more than 12000 people engaged in the industry. Finally, the Minister of Plantation and Industries also stated:

"We are fraternal people living in one country. There is no difference between North and South. Therefore, as the government, we are bound to do everything for the betterment of the lives of the people of the North. We are doing all the work for that."

Officials of the Ministry of Plantation Industry, Jaffna District Secretary and other officials, Palmyra Development Board, Palmyra Research Institute and other dignitaries and dignitaries attended the event.