    Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts

    Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts

     

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 16 OCTOBER 2022

     

    The current heavy rains are expected to continue, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ - The region where the Northern Hemispheric wind and the Southern Hemispheric wind converge) located in the vicinity of the island.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Centralprovinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

