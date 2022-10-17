It was decided that the Auditor General and the Department of Public Enterprises will actively contribute towards the future work of the COPE Committee.

The Chairman of the Committee, Member of Parliament Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara said that the Auditor General and the Department of Public Enterprises have decided to actively contribute to the future work of the Committee on Public Enterprises of Parliament/ COPE Committee.



He stated this as the COPE committee met recently for the third session of the Ninth Parliament.

It was agreed upon to get the contribution of the Auditor General especially for the matters of convening the institutions, appointing sub-committees and doing follow-ups, to add entities that can be added and to obtain the assistance of the Department of Public Enterprises to remove 17 entities with who are minor stakeholders from the list.

In particular, the Department of Public Enterprises was entrusted with the responsibility of informing the Director General through a short note about the contribution of the representatives of the Treasury in participating in the board meetings of the institutions and the main points discussed in the meetings.

In deciding the institutions to be called before the COPE Committee, subject to the recommendations of the Auditor General, it was decided to call the relevant institutions considering the risk situations they are currently facing, the problems that need to be solved immediately, the need for follow-up and whenever it is considered necessary to bring in such institutions.

Accordingly, the Committee Members has agreed to call 05 institutions before the COPE committee in the future. Ceylon Fisheries Corporation, Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, Land Reform Commission, National Livestock Development Board, Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital are to be summoned before the COP committee in the future.

Also, it was decided to appoint several sub-committees as it is difficult for the main committee to call all the public enterprises. It was also decided to consider the list of institution summons and the list of institutions which summons have been cancelled prepared by the Auditor General and decide on the institutions to be called to the sub-committees in the next committee term.

The Auditor General prepares a plan to strengthen the internal audit of every public enterprise and it is to be used for audit work in the future. The Committee also proposed to amend the Standing Orders to expand the powers of the COPE Committee. Arrangements have already been made to send the request to the Hon. Speaker. Also, the Auditor General was assigned to make necessary recommendations to simplify the government's procurement process.

Also, the Committee members decided to call all the parties and inquire about the coal tender that was discussed in the last few days. The Committee has also decided to inform the former chairman of the COPE committee in writing to come before the committee and present the matters presented to the media in the past.

The Committee also paid attention to the issues included in the procurement guidelines manual and decided to discuss the Ace Embilipitiya Power Project.

State Minister Hon. Jagath Pushpakumara, Hon. Lohan Ratwatte, Hon. Indika Anuruddha, Hon. Shantha Bandara, Hon. D. V. Chanaka, Hon. Janaka Wakkumbura, Members of Parliament Hon. Anura Dissanayaka, Hon. Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Nimal Lanza, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Madhura Withanage, Hon. Premnath C. Dolawatte, Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi and Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha were present at the meeting.