White Cane Day flag pinned on President’s Secretary

Marking this event, 300 white canes, sponsored by the Presidential Secretariat, were donated to the Visually Impaired Association by the President's Secretary as a gesture of goodwill.
The President's Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake assured the fullest support of the President's Office to address the issues faced by visually impaired persons.
The Secretary of the Visually Impaired Association, Mr. Prasanna Wickramasinghe, said that this association has been formed to cover every province of the island and the Disabled Women's Association is functioning as one of its branches for the welfare of visually impaired women and a disabled youth association is also functioning to solve the problems of disabled youth.
Sri Lanka National Visually Impaired Association President Mr. Kamalsiri Nanayakkara and a group of officials representing the association participated.