October 18, 2022
    political Current Affairs

    Establishment of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Reconciliation.

    October 18, 2022
    The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Hon. President to establish the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Reconciliation chaired by the President and
    consisting of the following members in order to promote reconciliation between the various

    sections of the population in Sri Lanka and to propose solutions to the problems faced by the people regarding resettlement, land and missing persons after the conflict in the North East

    • Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena – Prime Minister
    • Hon. Douglas Dewananda – Minister of Fisheries
    • Hon. Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms
    • Hon. Ali Sabry – Minister of Foreign Affairs

     

