Revision of the Ayurveda Act (Indigenous Medicine Act)



The Ayurveda Act No. 31 of 1961 has been amended from time to time on several occasions previously and it has been recognized that the act required to be amended further

to cater to the requirements of the day so that sustainable development goals can be achieved. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal

furnished by the Minister of Health to amend the Ayurvedha act including appropriate provisions for expanding services of the Department of Ayurveda for the upliftment of the

indigenous medicine sector and activities such as establishment of Osu Uyna (medicinal gardens) for research purposes.