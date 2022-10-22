Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe presents copies of his letter of credence as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Mexico

At a formal ceremony held on 19 October 2022 at the Mexican Cultural Centre in Washington D.C., Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe presented copies of his credentials to the Ambassador of Mexico to the US Esteban Moctezuma, as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Mexico with residence in Washington D.C.

At the meeting held after the presentation, Ambassador Samarasinghe conveyed his strong determination to work hard and reinvigorate the relations between the two countries to a greater height for mutual benefit. He mentioned that currently, Mexico is the 15th export destination for Sri Lankan products with a favorable trade balance towards Sri Lanka, and in the future a greater focus will be given to further expanding the investment and trading opportunities between the two countries. Explaining the ongoing financial constraints and related developments in Sri Lanka, Ambassador Samarasinghe emphasized the GoSL's commitment to overcoming the current challenges with the support of its trusted bilateral and international partners, including Mexico. Furthermore, given that Mexico is a member of the UN Human Rights Council, the Ambassador briefed his counterpart on recent developments relevant to the promotion and protection of human rights and steps taken toward reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Moctezuma stated that a formal occasion to present credentials by Ambassador Samarasinghe to the President of Mexico will be arranged soon, and in the meantime, from today onwards, Ambassador Samarasinghe will be able to freely operate in executing his duties as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Mexico. He stated that Mexico, with a robust supply chain, maintains a strong economic partnership with the US and several key economies in the region and requested Sri Lanka to take advantage of Mexico's bilateral and multilateral trading platforms to expand its presence in the region.

Senior Diplomatic staff attached to the Embassy of Sri Lanka and Mexico in Washington DC were also present at the occasion.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Washington D.C.