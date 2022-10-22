All necessary approvals for investors using digital technology from one place.

National Council sub-committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to National Policy looks into the future plans of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka to promote investments in the country

National Council sub-committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to National Policy to into discussion the future plans prepared by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka to popularize Sri Lanka as a suitable country for investments and to promote entrepreneurship and investments in Sri Lanka.

This was taken into discussion at the National Council Sub-Committee on Identifying Priorities in Formulating Short-, Medium- and Long- Term Policies to discuss formulation of national policies held Oct-(20) chaired by Hon. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament.

Thus, in order to encourage entrepreneurship and investment, the short-term, medium- term and long-term plans of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka were discussed. Furthermore, proposals and views of the board were obtained pertaining to labor law and other laws.

Also, the sub-committee advised the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka on preparing a system to obtain the approvals to be obtained by the investors and interested parties from one place using digital technology.

Furthermore, Parliamentarian Hon. Namal Rajapaksa said that a series of long-term policies prepared for the promotion of investments in Sri Lanka will be presented to the National Council after obtaining the views of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka and related stakeholders.

Members of Parliament Hon. Johnston Fernando, Hon. Sagara Kariyawasam and officials representing the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka were present at this sub-committee.