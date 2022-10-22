Opportunity for school children to observe Parliament debates

The Committee on Parliamentary Business Oct- (21) approved the proposal presented by Mr. Narendra Fernando, Serjeant-at-Arms of the Parliament, to give school children the opportunity to visit the Parliament and observe the Parliament on the days Parliament is in session.

Accordingly, school children have the opportunity to observe the Parliament debates live from the public gallery from the Parliament Chamber.

Restrictions on visiting the Parliament due to the COVID situation and security reasons, were eased from last September 20 th , but the opportunity was not made available on days when Parliament is in session.

Accordingly, school authorities can apply by way of forwarding a letter to the Serjeant-at-Arms, via fax (0112777473/ 0112777335) or online through the website www.parliament.lk