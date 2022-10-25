45 would-be illegal immigrants held in Habaraduwa

During a coordinated search operation carried out by the Navy and Police in the beach area of Habaraduwa, Galle (23rd October 2022) 45 would-be illegal immigrants were apprehended, whilst they were remaining in a lodge in the area.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular search operations and patrols covering the sea and coastal areas around the island with the aim of suppressing illegal activities. As an extension of these efforts, SLNS Dakshina in the Southern Naval Command with the assistance of Habaraduwa Police had apprehended this group of would-be illegal immigrants, after searching a lodge in the area. It is suspected that they were awaiting at the lodge, until the arrival of a boat to illegally migrate from the country. Among the apprehended persons were 35 males and 07 females above 18 years of age and 03 individuals below 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, a bus used to transport this group of people were also seized in this search operation.

The suspects held in the operation were identified as residents of Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mannar, Vennappuwa and Puttalam areas. The suspects along with the bus were handed over to the Habaraduwa Police for onward legal proceedings.

For the purpose of making fast money, smugglers cheat the innocent and organize this kind of unethical enterprise using unsafe craft. As such, Navy urges the public to refrain from risking their lives by engaging in perilous sea voyages and be victims before the law.