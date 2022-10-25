October 28, 2022
    October 26, 2022
    There is no provision in the law to establish another national assembly similar to the Parliament- Leader of the House.

    Hon. (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, Leader of the House stated on the recently, that there is no provision in the law to establish another national assembly similar to the Parliament and
    that an attempt to do so would be a breach of parliamentary privilege.

    Further commenting, he mentioned that there are reports circulating in the media during the past few weeks that they are preparing to hold a national assembly similar to the Parliament and that it is against the Constitution.

     

    He pointed out that people's representatives are elected especially in an election and if people's representatives need to be changed, it should be done through a vote. Therefore, he said that such efforts are not legal and it is a violation of the privileges of the Parliament.

    Accordingly, the Hon. Speaker of the Parliament Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced to the Parliament last (20) that the matter raised by the Leader of the
    Parliament, Hon. (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, Minister regarding the violation of privilage has been directed to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges of Parliament.

