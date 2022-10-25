  Proposed Bill entitled “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment” focused at the Select Committee of Parliament

The Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality with special emphasis on looking into gender based discriminations and violations of women’s rights in Sri Lanka held discussions regarding the progress of drafting the proposed Bill entitled “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment” followed by a presentation to review findings on the implementation of the multi sectoral National Action Plan to address Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) 2016-2020.



These discussions were held at the said Select Committee chaired by Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Member of Parliament recently (20).

The Select Committee members agreed to send the draft inclusive of all recommendations discussed at the Select Committee to the expert committee assigned for the purpose within two weeks under the purview of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

The Select Committee also acknowledged the progress of the implementation of the multi sectoral National Action Plan to address Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) 2016- 2020 and directed and requested the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs to incorporate contextualized initiatives to the new plan.

Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, State Ministers Hon. Geetha Kumarasinghe, Hon. Diana Gamage, Hon. Piyal Nishantha De Silva and Members of Parliament Hon. Chandima Weerakkody and Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, officials and representatives representing relevant stakeholders were present at this Committee meeting held.