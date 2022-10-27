H.E Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Sri Lanka pays a courtesy call on the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament.

The Ambassador Arab Republic of Egypt to Sri Lanka H.E Maged Mosleh paid a courtesy call on Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana in Parliament Oct- (26).

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at this occasion.

The Ambassador Arab Republic of Egypt to Sri Lanka H.E Maged Mosleh expressed his interest in reviving the Sri Lanka – Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Association. H.E the ambassador also stated that the two nations are completing 65 years of diplomatic relations. Furthermore, Cordial discussions between the H.E the Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hon. Speaker focused on several matters of mutual interests.