  The International Buddhist Society of Nepal in Lumbini donates consignment of medicines to Sri Lanka

A consignment of medicines worth over Rs. 100 million donated by Ven. Nepalaye Maitri Thero, the founding President of the International Buddhist Society of Nepal in Lumbini was officially handed over to Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, at the Presidential Secretariat, this morning (27).

The stock of medicines was donated on the request of the International Association of Lions Clubs - District 306C2-Balangoda Lions Club. The consignment of medicines was subsequently handed over to the Balangoda Base Hospital.

Health Services Director of Sabaragamuwa Province Dr. Kapila Kannangara, Medical Superintendent Dr. Iresha Pathirage and former President of the International Lions Club 306 C 2 Lion Lasantha Gunawardena, A. P. Jagathchandra, W. K. N. Wijesuriya, Sunil Obeysekera, Lion Saman Kumara Hettiarachchi and several others were present at this occasion.