  The International Buddhist Society of Nepal in Lumbini donates consignment of medicines to Sri Lanka

The stock of medicines was donated on the request of the International Association of Lions Clubs - District 306C2-Balangoda Lions Club. The consignment of medicines was subsequently handed over to the Balangoda Base Hospital.
Health Services Director of Sabaragamuwa Province Dr. Kapila Kannangara, Medical Superintendent Dr. Iresha Pathirage and former President of the International Lions Club 306 C 2 Lion Lasantha Gunawardena, A. P. Jagathchandra, W. K. N. Wijesuriya, Sunil Obeysekera, Lion Saman Kumara Hettiarachchi and several others were present at this occasion.