The 2023 budget will be presented in Parliament on the 14 th of November - The Committee on Parliamentary Business decides.  Budget speech on 14 th November at 1.30 p.m.  Voting for the Third Reading of the budget scheduled for the 8 th of December.  Parliament to convene from the 8 th to the 11 th .  December 9 th reserved for Questions for Oral Answers.

The Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Committee on Parliamentary Business which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena decided Oct (27) to present the Appropriation Bill for the year 2023 to the Parliament for the second reading on November 14 th .

Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies Hon. Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe will deliver the opening speech of the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill to Parliament on November 14 th at 1.30 pm.

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill will begin on November 15 as decided by the Committee and the vote on the Second Reading has been scheduled for November 22 nd at 5.00 pm.

The debate on the Committee Stage of the Appropriation Bill will begin on November 23 rd and the vote was decided to be held on December 8 th at 5.00 pm. Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to meet on all other days of the week except for Sundays and Poya Days from November 14 th to December 8 th .

The Secretary General said that it was decided not to a lot time for Questions for Oral Answers on the days of the budget debate. Thus, on December 09 th from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, 50 questions are set aside for Questions for Oral Answers.

The budget debate will be held from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and the time from 5.30 pm to 6.00 pm is reserved for Questions or motions at the Adjournment Time.

The Parliament will convene on the 8 th of November and on that day, from 10.30 am to 5.00 am, according to the motion brought by the National People's Power (NPP), the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition regarding the current situation of the country is scheduled to be held.

On the 9 th of November from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm Order under the Value Added Tax Act, Two Notifications under the Excise Ordinance, Order under the Finance Act, Regulations under the Foreign Exchange Act are scheduled to be passed.

On November 10 th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm the Small Claims Courts’ Procedure, Small Claims Courts’ Procedure, Small Claims Courts’ Procedure, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment), Kandyan Marriage and Divorce (Amendment), Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs (Amendment), Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment), Children and Young Persons (Amendment), Dangerous Animals (Amendment) and Rules under the Prisons Ordinance, Three Regulations under the Fisheries and the Aquatic Resources Act to be presented by the Minister of Justice is scheduled for its Second Reading.

Parliament will convene on the afore mentioned 3 days at 9.30 am and time has been allotted until 10.30 am for Questions for Oral Answers. On the said days, 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm is reserved for Questions and Motions at the Adjournment Time.

Parliament will convene on November 11 th at 9.30 am and until 5.30 pm the Votes of Condolence on the late Parliamentarians Hon. Chandrakumara Wijeya Gunawardane, Hon. T. B. Ekanayake, Hon. K. Thurairetnasingam and Hon. (Ven.) Baddegama Samitha Thero is scheduled to be taken up, the Secretary General said.