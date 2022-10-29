  The first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade considers several Annual Reports

The first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade considered six annual reports at its committee meeting held last week (21) under the chairmanship of Hon. Nalin Fernando, the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security.



Accordingly, the Committee took into consideration the Annual Report and Accounts of Co- operative Wholesale Establishment for the year 2017 and 2018, the Annual Report of Lanka Sathosa Limited for the year 2018, Annual Report of Consumer Affairs Authority for the year 2016 and 2020 and the Annual Report of the Sri Lanka Accreditation Board for the Conformity Assessment for the year 2020.

Addressing the Committee, its committee chair Hon. Nalin Fernando, the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security stated that the initiative by the late Hon. Lalith Athulathmudali to hold monthly Mahapola Education and Trade Fairs in association with schools covering all districts across the island has not been active during the past few years and that as the respective Minister, he wishes to revive the said initiative before the year end as this is the opportune time to do so. Hon. Anupa Pasqual and officials representing the Ministry was present at the Committee meeting held.