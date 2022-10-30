Dr. Anil Jasinghe elected as the Vice President of the Assembly and Vice Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute

At the 11th Session of the Assembly and 15th Session of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) held on 27 October in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka was

elected as Vice President of the Assembly and Vice Chair of the Council of GGGI. Ban Ki- moon, former Secretary General of the UN is the President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of GGGI. Dr. Anil Jasinghe will serve in these two positions for two years in his capacity as the Secretary of Environment.

GGGI’s governance structure includes an Assembly, a Council, and the Secretariat. The Assembly is the supreme organ of the GGGI. The Assembly Bureau consists of

the President and two Vice-Presidents. The Council Bureau consists of one Chair and two Vice-Chairs. Along with Sri Lanka, the Republic of Korea was elected as the other Vice President and Vice Chair of the Assembly and Council.

Based in Seoul, GGGI is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization- with 44 Members and over 20 countries and regional integration organization(s) in the process of accession - dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. With operations in over 30 countries, GGGI serves the role of an enabler and facilitator of Members’ transition into a low-carbon green economy, providing policy advice and technical support in the development of green growth plans, policies and regulations, mobilization of green investments, implementation of green growth projects, and development of local capacities and knowledge sharing.

“We are much honored to be elected to this important position within the GGGI Assembly and Council. Sri Lanka looks forward to playing an active role and to collaborate with all

other GGGI members. Sri Lanka will soon sign a Host Country Agreement with GGGI so

that our relationship is more strengthened. Tackling climate change has been elevated as a top

priority to address by Sri Lanka’s President Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe” stated Dr. Anil

Jasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Environment after the outcome of the election was

announced.

GGGI is currently working very closely with the government on climate action – as the

delivery partner of a GCF readiness support project on strengthening capacity and institutions

for implementing Sri Lanka’s National Adaptation Plan, facilitating the adoption of

sustainable public transport services (e-mobility) for low carbon city development, and

strengthening sustainability of the tea industry in Sri Lanka. GGGI is also strengthening the

Government of Sri Lanka’s capacity to access and mobilize innovative climate financing

tools – a critical area of interest to the country. GGGI’s Sri Lanka Country Planning

Framework (2021 – 2025) lays out the priority strategic interventions for the nation. Priority

programmatic interventions were jointly identified by the Government and GGGI through

national consultations.