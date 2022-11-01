November 01, 2022
    November 01, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 01 NOVEMBER 2022

    Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to continue further.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the Island during the afternoon or night.

    Showers will occur in Northern, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

    Heavy showers above 150mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Northern provinces and Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at elsewhere.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

