CCPI based headline inflation recorded 66.0% in October 2022, reversing its continued increasing trend observed since October 2021

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) which followed an increasing trend since October 2021, declined to 66.0% in October 2022 from 69.8% in September 2022. Following a similar trend, the Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 85.6% in October 2022 from 94.9% in September 2022, while the Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 56.3% in October 2022 from 57.6% in September 2022.

The change in the CCPI measured on month-on-month basis decreased by 0.35% in October 2022 after seventeen consecutive months. This was mainly contributed by the monthly decrease of the prices of the items in the Food category, which amounted to 0.75%. Accordingly, within the Food category, significant decreases were observed in prices of Fresh Fish, Dry Fish and Rice. Nevertheless, the Non-food category recorded a monthly increase in October 2022 due to the price increases observed in Communication (Mobile, Fixed Phone and Internet Charges), Clothing and Footwear, Restaurant and Hotels sub-categories during the month. However, Transport (Petrol and Diesel) sub-category decreased in October 2022 contributing to moderate the overall monthly increase in the Non-food category to a greater extent.

FULL TEXT - https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20221031_inflation_in_october_2022_ccpi_e.pdf

- cbsl