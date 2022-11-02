November 02, 2022
    The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 02 NOVEMBER 2022

     Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

    Showers will occur in Northern, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

    Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Uva and Northern provinces and fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at elsewhere.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

