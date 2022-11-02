School children who visited the Parliament meets with the Hon. Speaker..

A group of School children from Sujatha Vidyalaya, Matara Sujata who visited the Parliament Nov- (01) had the opportunity to meet the Hon. Speaker. The students were able to participate in a friendly discussion with the Hon. Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and ask questions from the Hon. Speaker.

The approval of the Committee on Parliamentary Business was received recently to provide the opportunity for school children to visit the Parliament and watch parliamentary debates on days parliamentary sessions in progression. Accordingly, school children have the opportunity to watch parliamentary debates live from the public gallery in the parliamentary chamber.

Now the School Authorities are able to submit their applications to the Serjeant-at-Arms by sending a letter, a Fax (0112777473/ 0112777335) or by applying online through www.parliament.lk .