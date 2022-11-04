November 04, 2022
    November 04, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 04 NOVEMBER 2022

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

    Showers may occur in Northern, North-Western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara district during the morning too.

    Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Puttalam district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

