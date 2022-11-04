Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Northern, North-Western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara district during the morning too.

Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Puttalam district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.