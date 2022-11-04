The Parliament of Sri Lanka joins the Student Parliament of the Kadawatha Madya Maha Vidyalaya

The inaugural meeting of the student Parliament of Kadawatha Madya Maha Vidyalaya was held in the main hall of the college recently. It was held under the patronage of Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva, Director (Legislative Services/Communications) of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.



The primary purpose of this program is to bring the values of democracy closer to the school community and create stimulation in the school children for future leadership, for which, the necessary and basic guidance was provided by the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The Director (Legislative Services/Communications) of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva, who delivered the keynote speech, emphasized that the present commitment of children to future leadership is in a very positive context, and for that, the collective commitment and creativity of the children should be praised.

Ms. Sudarshanee Bandara, Deputy Director of Non-Formal Education and Counseling in Kelani region was also present at this occasion. The special feature is that the event was broadcast live on the school's YouTube channel under the leadership of Mrs. Nilanthi Perera, who is in charge of the information and communication technology of the college and the students studying that subject.