Pakistan High Commissioner Meets Trade Minister Nalin Fernando

The two sides discussed the bilateral relationships of Trade, Economic and investment areas. The Minister expressed his wish to enhance the bilateral relationships with

Pakistan in a wide range of aspects.

Sri Lankan Side expressed the concern of Exporting Value Added tea and beetle leaves and requested to expand the product lists under the duty-free scheme. The Minister

advised to expediate the process of Inspection of Rice imported to Sri Lanka under the agreement to the Ministerial officials.

The High Commissioner invited the Hon Minister to participate for the Food and Agricultural Exhibition Which will be held on Karachi, Pakistan next year. Both sides accept the importance of organizing Joint Trade Exhibitions and Business forums to enhance the mutual relationships of both countries in Trade, Economic and Tourism industry.

S.T Kodikara, Secretary of Ministry of Trade Commerce and Food Security and Other officials, Ms. Asmma Kamal, Trade and Investment attaché to the High Commission of Pakistan to Sri Lanka were also participated for the discussion.