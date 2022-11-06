November 06, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

    November 06, 2022
    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 06 NOVEMBER 2022

     

    Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

    Showers may occur in Eastern, Southern and Western provinces and in Jaffna district during the morning too.

    Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Pakistan High Commissioner Meets Trade Minister Nalin Fernando Navy seizes two poaching trawlers in island's waters »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya