Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Eastern, Southern and Western provinces and in Jaffna district during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.