Navy seizes two poaching trawlers in island's waters

Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters on the evening of 05th November 2022. The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen, poaching in the island's waters.

Sri Lanka Navy remains ever alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters and regularly conducts patrols and operations to prevent such activities.

As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation this evening, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, in seas north of Talaimannar. Thus, two (02) Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command were deployed for this operation and it led to the seizure of 02 Indian poaching trawlers continued to remain in island’s waters, with 15 Indian fishers.

The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen are being brought to Talaimannar and they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings.

Sri Lanka Navy continues to remain vigilant and conducts its operations with a view to preventing similar practices, taking into account the consequences of illegal fishing activities of foreign fishermen in Sri Lanka’s waters on the livelihood of local fishermen and biodiversity of the marine environment.

SL Navy