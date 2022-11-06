President leaves for Egypt to address the COP 27

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left the island this morning (06) for Egypt to participate in the COP-27 Conference on Climate Change which is scheduled to be held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to address the conference on Climate Change issues in Sri Lanka and around the world, on November 7 and 8.

Concurrently, President Wickremesinghe will attend the Global Food Security Forum and the World Leaders’ Forum.

At COP 27, countries come together to take action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and Convention. Building on the outcomes and momentum of COP 26 in Glasgow last year, nations are expected to demonstrate at COP 27 that they are in a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action.

Minister of Environment Mr. Naseer Ahamed, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene, President’s International Affairs Director Dinouk Colambage and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera will be accompanying the President.



As the online system has been facilitated, no press officer, photographer or videographer from the President's Media Division (PMD) will participate in this conference. However, all arrangements have been made by the PMD to disseminate the relevant news articles to the local media institutions.

President Media Division (PMD)