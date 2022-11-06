November 07, 2022
    Indian High Commission's Defence Adviser Meets Jaffna Commander

    November 07, 2022
    Defence Adviser at the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Captain Vikas Sood paid a courtesy visit to the Security Forces Headquarters-Jaffna on Thursday (3).

    Colonel Asitha Pushpakumara, Colonel General Staff of the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna warmly welcomed the visiting Defence Adviser before he was ushered to the office of the Commander, Security Forces- Jaffna, Major General Chandana Wijayasundara for a formal meeting.

    At the meeting, they exchanged views on the role of Jaffna Security Forces with focus on security, community development, civil-military cooperation, illegal narcotic trading, etc.

    Upon conclusion of the discussion, the visiting Defence Adviser penned down a few words in the Visitors' Book. Afterwards, an exchange of symbolic mementoes brought the cordial meeting to an end.
    SL Army

