Indian High Commission's Defence Adviser Meets Jaffna Commander

Defence Adviser at the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, Captain Vikas Sood paid a courtesy visit to the Security Forces Headquarters-Jaffna on Thursday (3).

Colonel Asitha Pushpakumara, Colonel General Staff of the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna warmly welcomed the visiting Defence Adviser before he was ushered to the office of the Commander, Security Forces- Jaffna, Major General Chandana Wijayasundara for a formal meeting.

At the meeting, they exchanged views on the role of Jaffna Security Forces with focus on security, community development, civil-military cooperation, illegal narcotic trading, etc.

Upon conclusion of the discussion, the visiting Defence Adviser penned down a few words in the Visitors' Book. Afterwards, an exchange of symbolic mementoes brought the cordial meeting to an end.

SL Army