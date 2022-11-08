President Wickremesinghe meets Special Presidential Envoy of Korea

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Na Kyung- Won, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Environment and Head of the Korean delegation, on the sideline of COP 27 in Egypt yesterday (07).

While appreciating the efforts taken by Sri Lanka to address the challenges of Climate change, Ms. Na Kyung- Won also commended Sri Lanka for the measures taken to reduce carbon emissions despite the country already having a low carbon emission rate.

President Wickremesinghe stressed that capacity building is vital for climate action to be successful. In this perspective, it is his desire to establish an International Climate Change University in Sri Lanka, a higher learning, multi stakeholder institution which strengthens people’s capacities. The President said that he has already held discussion with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the ADB in this regard and he looks forward to receiving the support and endorsement of the international community.