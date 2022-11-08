The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto constructively engages with the Sri Lankan Canadian Tamil Community in Ontario

The Chief Priest in his address to the gathering recognized the representation of the Consulate General in the festival and commended the Consulate General for the continued engagement in the religious activities of the Kovil.
Consul General Rodrigo also met with a group of senior Tamils on 29 October 2022 at Scarborough Civic Center to discuss the importance of further strengthening the Consulate's engagements with the Tamil community and requested them to actively participate in these efforts. They commended the efforts of the Consulate General and agreed to work collectively by encouraging the young people of their community to work with the Consulate General.