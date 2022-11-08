November 09, 2022
    The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto constructively engages with the Sri Lankan Canadian Tamil Community in Ontario

    November 09, 2022
     The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto, Thushara Rodrigo participated at the Annual Festivals of the Murugan Kovil in Scarborough on 30 October, 2022 at the invitation of the Chief Priest of the temple. The religious programme was attended by over 2000 devotees from the Sri Lankan Canadian Tamil community.

     

    The Chief Priest in his address to the gathering recognized the representation of the Consulate General in the festival and commended the Consulate General for the continued engagement in the religious activities of the Kovil.

     

    Consul General Rodrigo also met with a group of senior Tamils on 29 October 2022 at Scarborough Civic Center to discuss the importance of further strengthening the Consulate's engagements with the Tamil community and requested them to actively participate in these efforts. They commended the efforts of the Consulate General and agreed to work collectively by encouraging the young people of their community to work with the Consulate General.

     

     

