Sri Lanka Consulate General in Karachi promotes collaboration in the field of yarn materials through the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna met with the newly elected Senior Vice-Chairman Sohail Nisar and the members of the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association on 02 November, 2022 at its head office in Karachi to promote collaboration between the two countries in the field of yarn materials.

The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association was established in 1960 and has interests in yarn of all grades including cotton & mercerised yarn, silk & rayon yarn, woolen yarn, staple fibre yarn and all other synthetic yarns.

The Association has in its fold more than 600 leading yarn companies in the country.

Sri Lanka exported around US$ 34 Mn. yarn materials in 2021 to the world including US$ 0.7 Mn. to Pakistan while it imported US$ 525 Mn. worth of yarn from the world including US$ 22 Mn. of yarn from Pakistan in the same year.

The senior Vice-Chairman and their members showed their interest in collaborations with the Sri Lanka private sector companies and as a first step, the Association agreed to have a webinar with the Sri Lankan companies in the near future.

